Phone Call Between Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Not on Agenda - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not planned in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Canada imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials over the "worsening human rights situation." Peskov has said that Russia would respond to Canada and called these sanctions illegal.

"No," Peskov said when asked if phone talks are scheduled in light of the latest developments.