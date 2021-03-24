UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phone Call Between Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Not On Agenda - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:39 PM

Phone Call Between Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Not on Agenda - Kremlin

A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not planned in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not planned in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Canada imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials over the "worsening human rights situation." Peskov has said that Russia would respond to Canada and called these sanctions illegal.

"No," Peskov said when asked if phone talks are scheduled in light of the latest developments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Canada Vladimir Putin Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

CM Buzdar announces Rs.7.2 bln development package ..

18 seconds ago

Man arrested after 'suspicious item' found at Quee ..

20 seconds ago

China envoy invites Italian MPs to Xinjiang

21 seconds ago

Delegation of National Commission for Minorities c ..

23 seconds ago

UK's Johnson Says 'Blockades' of Vaccines, Medicin ..

27 seconds ago

Loew wants Germany to take out 'anger' on Iceland

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.