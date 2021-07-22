UrduPoint.com
Phone Conversation Between Putin, Biden Not Planned Yet - Kremlin

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far no plans to hold a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No. There are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the US-Germany agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project.

More Stories From World

