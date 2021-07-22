Phone Conversation Between Putin, Biden Not Planned Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far no plans to hold a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No. There are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the US-Germany agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project.