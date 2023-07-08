(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) A telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not yet on schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Not yet," Peskov said when asked whether a phone conversation with Erdogan was on Putin's schedule.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan said that Putin's visit to Turkey was going to take place "in the coming month." Later in the day, he specified that the talks could be held within the next two months. However, the Kremlin spokesman said there was no certainty on such a meeting.

On Friday night, Erdogan held one-on-one talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. The two leaders discussed the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, the grain deal as well as Kiev's potential NATO membership.