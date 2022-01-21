(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule does not include a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but it can be organized quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule does not include a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but it can be organized quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"At the moment, there are no phone conversations in the schedule yet. But they can appear very quickly if necessary," Peskov told reporters.