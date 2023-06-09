'Phony Indictment' Against Trump Effort to Take Down Dems' Greatest Threat - Congressman

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Friday that the expected indictment against former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents is an effort by Democrats to take down the greatest threat to their ideology

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Friday that the expected indictment against former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents is an effort by Democrats to take down the greatest threat to their ideology.

"Another phony indictment to try and take down the democrats' greatest threat to their woke ideology and mob mentality," Gosar said in a statement.

On Thursday, a Federal grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, for which he faces charges including willful retention of national security information, destruction or falsification of records and making false statements. He is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Republican Congressman Andy Biggs in a statement accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department to target their top political opponent.

Moreover, Biggs pointed out that the decision to indict Trump comes after Republican lawmakers unveiled that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden each purportedly received $5 million from a foreign entity in an alleged bribery scheme. Biden has rejected that allegation.

Trump denies the allegations of misconduct and has criticized the Justice Department for not looking into Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials with the same rigor.

Trump leads the pack of Republican Party presidential candidates for the 2024 election, prompting criticism of the case even among fellow Primary contenders.