Photo exhibition for photojournalists held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):An annual photo exhibition and prize distribution ceremony Tuesday held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to pay tribute to the hardships faced by the photojournalists in their line of duty.

The event was arranged by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalist Association (RIPA) in collaboration with PNCA and the Peace and Culture Organization (PCO) while the chief guest of the ceremony was Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Speaking at the ceremony Minister for Railways said, "Photographers are the backbone of journalists, exposed and vulnerable to any threat in the field, and despite of all these risks they never compromise their professionalism".

Present at the occasion, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada commented, "A photographer has to risk his/her life in a battle field, bomb explosion site, floods, earthquakes etc.

We are proud of them and will try our level best to share their hardships and help them in solving their problems and issues".

Chairperson PCO Mushaal Mullick appreciated the role of photographers with special reference to the coverage of Kashmir in highlighting and exposing the brutalities of Indian forces and the misery of the Kashmiri people.

President RIPA Sajjad Haider in his welcome address thanked all the guests and expressed his commitment to work for the betterment of his community in all aspects. He further highlighted the problems and issues faced by Photo Journalists and commended their bravery.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the photographers of media fraternity.