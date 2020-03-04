UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photo Exhibition For Photojournalists Held At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:07 AM

Photo exhibition for photojournalists held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

An annual photo exhibition and prize distribution ceremony Tuesday held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to pay tribute to the hardships faced by the photojournalists in their line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):An annual photo exhibition and prize distribution ceremony Tuesday held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to pay tribute to the hardships faced by the photojournalists in their line of duty.

The event was arranged by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalist Association (RIPA) in collaboration with PNCA and the Peace and Culture Organization (PCO) while the chief guest of the ceremony was Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Speaking at the ceremony Minister for Railways said, "Photographers are the backbone of journalists, exposed and vulnerable to any threat in the field, and despite of all these risks they never compromise their professionalism".

Present at the occasion, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada commented, "A photographer has to risk his/her life in a battle field, bomb explosion site, floods, earthquakes etc.

We are proud of them and will try our level best to share their hardships and help them in solving their problems and issues".

Chairperson PCO Mushaal Mullick appreciated the role of photographers with special reference to the coverage of Kashmir in highlighting and exposing the brutalities of Indian forces and the misery of the Kashmiri people.

President RIPA Sajjad Haider in his welcome address thanked all the guests and expressed his commitment to work for the betterment of his community in all aspects. He further highlighted the problems and issues faced by Photo Journalists and commended their bravery.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the photographers of media fraternity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Rawalpindi Azerbaijan SITE Turkish Lira Media Event All Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

1 hour ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

23 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

24 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

24 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical P ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.