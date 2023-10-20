(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A photo exhibition on stamps highlighting China's natural environment opened Friday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, Mongolia's capital.

The exhibition titled "Beautiful China in Postage Stamps" includes five areas with 71 sets of stamps on display, namely China's World Heritage, Natural Reserves, Animals and Plants in the Wild, Water Resources, and Ecological Conservation and Greening.

"Since the founding of New China, China has issued thousands of sets of stamps, many of which reflect the nature and ecological environment.

The stamp art reflects the Chinese concept of ecological civilization of the harmonious development of man and nature," Li Zhi, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, said at the opening ceremony.

The Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator and the China International Cultural Exchange Center co-organized the exhibition.

Five experts from the Chinese academy of Social Sciences lectured at the center on Chinese modernization and Xizang's development.