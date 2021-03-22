Photo exhibition on Xinjiang opens in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A photo exhibition highlighting the lives of people from all ethnic groups in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opened in Beijing on Monday.

More than 100 photographs encapsulating the aspects of ethnic solidarity, natural landscape, poverty alleviation and cultural advancement have been put on display.

The images depict the great changes that have taken place in the region and people's lives.

The photographs were selected from the works of nearly 20 photographers who visited Xinjiang on an artistic odyssey in September last year.

Jointly sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Photographers Association, the exhibition will last till the end of March.