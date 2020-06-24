UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photo Finish: End Of An Era As Olympus Sells Camera Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:21 PM

Photo finish: end of an era as Olympus sells camera division

It's the end of an era: Japan's Olympus said Wednesday it is selling its struggling camera division to focus on medical equipment, now the major portion of the storied firm's business

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :It's the end of an era: Japan's Olympus said Wednesday it is selling its struggling camera division to focus on medical equipment, now the major portion of the storied firm's business.

Olympus has been in the camera business since 1936, when it launched a product using the "Zuiko" lens, but it has struggled along with industry rivals as demand for traditional cameras declines, with consumers relying on increasingly sophisticated smartphone cameras.

The company said it has signed a memo of understanding to transfer its camera business to investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, with the goal of sealing a final deal by the end of September.

The value of the sale was not specified.

The firm has produced a number of famous products, including the half-size camera Olympus Pen, the world's first micro-cassette tape recorder Zuiko Pearlcorder, and the Olympus OM-D series, a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera.

The company said it had tried to cut costs and develop profitable, high-end lenses to survive in an increasingly difficult digital camera market.

"Despite all such efforts, Olympus's Imaging business recorded operating losses for three consecutive fiscal years up to the term ended in March 2020," the company said.

Olympus has, however, seen success in the medical equipment field, controlling a whopping 70 percent share of the global endoscope market.

The firm's decision comes as many of its domestic, traditional rivals including Fujifilm and Canon also aggressively expand in the medical equipment sector, under pressure from the same decline in camera sales.

Related Topics

World Business Company Sale Same Japan March September 2020 Market All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Kiev Says Received Shipment of Javelin Missiles Fr ..

1 minute ago

Three workers injured in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Scholar Dr Mughees-ud-din passes away

2 minutes ago

Governor bars universities from expelling students ..

2 minutes ago

India Registers 15,900 New COVID-19 Cases As Upwar ..

8 minutes ago

SMC budget to be presented on June 25

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.