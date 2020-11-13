(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A photo of the teenager who beheaded a teacher near Paris was found in the cellphone of the Nice knifeman, the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office said on Friday.

An audio message in which France was referred to as a "country of infidels" was also discovered, according to the BFMTV news channel.

The French broadcaster cited a judicial source who said the photo of teacher Samuel Paty's murderer, Abdullakh Anzorov, could have been found on social media and did not prove he knew Brahim Aouissaoui, a Nice attack suspect.

The 21-year-old Tunisian immigrant killed three people with a knife in a church in the French Riviera city in late October and was gravely injured by the police. The attack came days after 18-year-old Anzorov, a Chechen refugee, murdered Paty for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to his students.