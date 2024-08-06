Photo Sensation Medina Takes Olympic Surfing Bronze For Brazil
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Teahupo'o, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Three-time surfing world champion and viral photo sensation Gabriel Medina had to settle for Olympic bronze in Tahiti on Monday after going into the Games as a widely tipped favourite.
Beaten in the semi-final by Australian Jack Robinson after taking only one wave, the Brazilian was more creative in the bronze match against the surprise of the men's draw, Alonso Correa, winning with a score of 15.
54 to the Peruvian's 12.43.
Modest surf conditions resulted in a tight duel, but Medina chose his waves better in the final 20 minutes to seal third on the podium.
An AFP photograph of Medina celebrating after kicking out of a wave last week after a ride that earned a record Olympic score became a global sensation, and a defining image of the sport and the Paris Olympics.
The gold medal will be decided later Monday.
