Photography Exhibition At 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum Opens In Qingdao, China
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The first World Most Beautiful Bays Photography Exhibition opened in the West Coast Area of Qingdao, Shandong, as part of the concurrent events of the 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum.
The photography exhibition received over 2,000 works from photographers in more than 30 countries and regions.
From these entries, 218 exceptional pieces were selected by renowned photographers from around the world to be featured at the event.
It aims to showcase the magnificent scenery of the world's most beautiful bays through photography, thereby advocating the concept of harmony between humans and the sea, in pursuit of a peaceful, prosperous and beautiful ocean.
The exhibition is scheduled to take place from October 23rd to 25th.
It will feature the exquisite works of 28 top photographers from around the world, showcasing the diverse beauty of 26 of the most beautiful bays across five continents, as well as the enchanting Qingdao bay cluster.
It is noteworthy that, following a professional review, this photography exhibition also awarded one Best Organization Award, seven Special Contribution Awards, and one Outstanding Contribution Award.
This exhibition is not only a bridge to promote international exchange and cooperation, but also a milestone for Qingdao to build a modern maritime city model, and advance the national maritime strategy and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.
