Open Menu

Photography Exhibition At 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum Opens In Qingdao, China

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Photography exhibition at 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum opens in Qingdao, China

The first World Most Beautiful Bays Photography Exhibition opened in the West Coast Area of Qingdao, Shandong, as part of the concurrent events of the 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The first World Most Beautiful Bays Photography Exhibition opened in the West Coast Area of Qingdao, Shandong, as part of the concurrent events of the 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum.

The photography exhibition received over 2,000 works from photographers in more than 30 countries and regions.

From these entries, 218 exceptional pieces were selected by renowned photographers from around the world to be featured at the event.

It aims to showcase the magnificent scenery of the world's most beautiful bays through photography, thereby advocating the concept of harmony between humans and the sea, in pursuit of a peaceful, prosperous and beautiful ocean.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place from October 23rd to 25th.

It will feature the exquisite works of 28 top photographers from around the world, showcasing the diverse beauty of 26 of the most beautiful bays across five continents, as well as the enchanting Qingdao bay cluster.

It is noteworthy that, following a professional review, this photography exhibition also awarded one Best Organization Award, seven Special Contribution Awards, and one Outstanding Contribution Award.

This exhibition is not only a bridge to promote international exchange and cooperation, but also a milestone for Qingdao to build a modern maritime city model, and advance the national maritime strategy and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

APP/asg

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Qingdao October Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

27 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

27 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

36 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

50 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

54 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

3 minutes ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

3 minutes ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

3 minutes ago
 PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to ..

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World