Photos Show That Soyuz MS-22 Depressurized Due to External Impact - Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Photos of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft clearly showed that the hole that led to the depressurization had been caused by external impact, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS. The spacecraft spent more than three months in the station, its undocking and flooding were scheduled for February 18. According to Roscosmos, the incident did not affect either the safety of the crew or the flight plans to the station.

The depressurization occurred after docking of new spacecraft Progress MS-22, at that time all the cargo planned for flooding had already been placed in the MS-21.

"We managed to get high-quality images with the help of our American colleagues. We clearly see the breach of the outer cover and can even show these images to the general public," Borisov said in a video message.

"The presence of this hole gives reason to believe that it was caused by the external impact that led to malfunction of the thermal control system," he added.