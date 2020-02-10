UrduPoint.com
Phuket Hospital Confirms Death Of 2 Russian Children After Speedboats Collision - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

Phuket Hospital Confirms Death of 2 Russian Children After Speedboats Collision - Embassy

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) A hospital on the Thai island of Phuket has confirmed the death of two Russian children as a result of two speedboats collision, which happened there earlier on Monday, the head of the consular department of the Russian embassy, Vladimir Pronin, told Sputnik.

Pronin told Sputnik earlier in the day that 20 Russian nationals had been injured as a result of the incident.

"The hospital, where the injured Russians have been taken to, has confirmed the death of two Russian children, aged six and 12," Pronin said.

