UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Physician In Mexico Admitted To Intensive Care Unit After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Physician in Mexico Admitted to Intensive Care Unit After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) A physician in Mexico, who received the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, was admitted to an intensive care unit with seizures, breathing difficulties and possible encephalomyelitis, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The 32-year-old doctor who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was admitted to the intensive care unit ...

after developing rashes, convulsions, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties within half an hour after vaccination," the ministry said.

The causes of such an adverse reaction are currently being investigated. The preliminary diagnosis is encephalomyelitis. The patient's condition is stable, she is receiving treatment to reduce the inflammation.

The patient is said to have a history of allergic reactions to other medications.

Related Topics

Doctor Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 202 ..

2 hours ago

Algerian ex-president's brother cleared of conspir ..

2 minutes ago

Three die in road mishap

2 minutes ago

Rangers close to first title in 10 years after 'st ..

2 minutes ago

Pochettino named new coach of Paris Saint-Germain

2 minutes ago

ABAD welcomes extension in Prime Minister Imran Kh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.