Physics At Moscow State University Best Among Russian Universities In 2020 ARWU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Lomonosov Moscow State University tops the 2020 edition of the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by academic subjects in physics, according to a fresh release by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Lomonosov Moscow State University tops the 2020 edition of the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by academic subjects in physics, according to a fresh release by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

Since 2009, the company has been presenting the ARWU by academic subjects ranking universities in 54 subjects across Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences and Social Sciences. In total, over 4,000 universities were ranked.

The ARWU placed Moscow State University in the 51-75 group. The second among Russian universities in this category is Novosibirsk State University, which was placed in the 101-150 group. The third is Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), which made it into the 151-200 ranking group.

Higher school of Economics is the best among Russian universities in mathematics and was placed in the 101-150 group.

It is followed by St. Petersburg State University in the 151-200 group, as well as Moscow State University and the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia both in the 301-400 group.

Only two Russian universities were included in the chemistry ranking Moscow State University and Novosibirsk State University, which were placed in the 301-400 and 401-500 groups, respectively.

The only Russian university in the ranking of atmospheric science was the Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod, which was included in the 301-400 group.

In addition, two Russian universities Tomsk Polytechnic University and Novosibirsk State University were included in the mechanical engineering ranking, being placed in the 51-75 and 301-400 groups, respectively.

