PIA to operate weekly Islamabad-Beijing flight on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operation of its weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on Friday starting from November.

Every Friday, the national flag carrier flight PK854 will depart Islamabad at 12.45 pm and arrive in Beijing at 9.20 pm local time. PK855 will depart Beijing at 11.20 pm and land in Islamabad at 2.50 am the next day, an official of the airline told APP here on Thursday.

In a bid to make its passenger's journey more convenient, PIA also offered a 50% discount on advance luggage purchases, the official said adding that the passengers travelling with extra luggage, could secure their extra baggage in advance and save big on fees.

Passengers who are planning to travel between Pakistan and China could benefit from the new flight schedule and the discount on luggage.

Talking to APP, Noman, a Pakistani researcher said that a large number of Pakistani businessmen, traders, officials and travel between Pakistan and China. The new flight schedule and discount offered by PIA would greatly facilitate them, he said.

