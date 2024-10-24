PIA To Operate Weekly Islamabad-Beijing Flight On Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operation of its weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on Friday starting from November.
Every Friday, the national flag carrier flight PK854 will depart Islamabad at 12.45 pm and arrive in Beijing at 9.20 pm local time. PK855 will depart Beijing at 11.20 pm and land in Islamabad at 2.50 am the next day, an official of the airline told APP here on Thursday.
In a bid to make its passenger's journey more convenient, PIA also offered a 50% discount on advance luggage purchases, the official said adding that the passengers travelling with extra luggage, could secure their extra baggage in advance and save big on fees.
Passengers who are planning to travel between Pakistan and China could benefit from the new flight schedule and the discount on luggage.
Talking to APP, Noman, a Pakistani researcher said that a large number of Pakistani businessmen, traders, officials and travel between Pakistan and China. The new flight schedule and discount offered by PIA would greatly facilitate them, he said.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media says 2 killed in Israeli strike on car on highway2 minutes ago
-
Sundar dazzles with seven wickets as New Zealand 259 all out22 minutes ago
-
Blinken meets Qatari emir in Gaza mediation push32 minutes ago
-
Sundar bags seven as India bowl out New Zealand for 25932 minutes ago
-
Putin warns against 'illusory' attempts to defeat Russia32 minutes ago
-
DPM stresses Commonwealth collaboration for resilience against global challenges52 minutes ago
-
Award-winning Cambodian journalist freed on bail1 hour ago
-
Ireland fines LinkedIn 310 mn euros over EU data breach1 hour ago
-
Rescuers say halting work in north Gaza after Israel threats2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Tour Maybank Championship scores2 hours ago
-
France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge2 hours ago
-
Boeing workers reject contract, extend strike: union2 hours ago