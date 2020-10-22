(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s special flight carrying 165 Pakistani citizen left from Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China to Islamabad on Thursday evening.

In view of the disruption in the regular flight operations, it was tenth special flight of the national flag carrier to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home, said Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China.

He informed that all possible arrangements were made at the airport to facilitate the passengers of the special flight.

He said that the special flights are being arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities.

The PIA country manager said that earlier this morning, this special flight had brought 255 Pakistani passengers mostly diplomats, officials, businessmen and workers.

The next special flight is likely to bring around 260 Pakistani passengers from Islamabad to China on October 30.

It may be mentioned here that PIA started special flight operation in May this year when a special flight PIA-8872 airlifted 274 returning Pakistani students from Wuhan and Hubei province to Pakistan.

A special unit of Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and Consulates Generals' officers has been constituted to liaison with the PIA, relevant Chinese departments and Pakistani community members for finalizing the arrangements of flight operations.

Special arrangements were made with help of the Chinese government and relevant authorities during special flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all Pakistani passengers.