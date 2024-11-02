Open Menu

Piastri Takes Brazil Sprint Pole But Wary Of Team Orders For Norris

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Oscar Piastri grabbed pole position on Friday for the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix and said he will race to win -- but conceded that team-mate Lando Norris has a greater need of points.

The McLaren duo, boosted by an updated rear wing, locked out the front row of the grid to raise the possibility that team orders to help Norris's title bid may come into use.

Speaking after Friday's sprint qualifying session at Interlagos, the modest Australian driver said he wanted to win Saturday's race, adding that anything might happen.

"Obviously, I want to try to win," he said. "That's the first thing, but it's going to be a very different kind of sprint to last year with the resurfacing of the track and we'll have to see what the weather does too.

"But I'm starting from the best seat in the house so I'll make sure it stays that way if I can."

He added that there were not a big number of points at stake - only eight for the winner and seven for second - but added: "I think Lando needs them more than me, given his position in the drivers' championship."

Related Topics

Weather Driver Turkish Lira May Oscar From Best Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

9 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

9 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

9 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

9 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

9 hours ago
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

9 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

9 hours ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

9 hours ago
 Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to lab ..

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

9 hours ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

9 hours ago

More Stories From World