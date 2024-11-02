Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Oscar Piastri grabbed pole position on Friday for the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix and said he will race to win -- but conceded that team-mate Lando Norris has a greater need of points.

The McLaren duo, boosted by an updated rear wing, locked out the front row of the grid to raise the possibility that team orders to help Norris's title bid may come into use.

Speaking after Friday's sprint qualifying session at Interlagos, the modest Australian driver said he wanted to win Saturday's race, adding that anything might happen.

"Obviously, I want to try to win," he said. "That's the first thing, but it's going to be a very different kind of sprint to last year with the resurfacing of the track and we'll have to see what the weather does too.

"But I'm starting from the best seat in the house so I'll make sure it stays that way if I can."

He added that there were not a big number of points at stake - only eight for the winner and seven for second -