Piastri Wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen Second
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday from Red Bull polesitter Max Verstappen to lead the world championship for the first time in his career.
Charles Leclerc's Ferrari completed the podium for this fifth round of the season under the floodlights at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Piastri's third win this year was in large part decided at the first turn, when Verstappen picked up a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage after going off the track.
He becomes the first Australian to lead the drivers' standings since his agent, Mark Webber, 15 years ago.
"Very happy to have won, made the difference at the start. Great race.
"Max was still a bit too close for my liking!" Piastri said, after crossing the line 2.843 seconds clear of the four-time world champion.
His McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who went into the weekend leading the standings, took fourth ahead of the two Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Kohli, Rohit star as Bengaluru and Mumbai win in IPL6 minutes ago
-
Pina strikes twice as Barca rout Chelsea in Champions League semi6 minutes ago
-
Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen second6 minutes ago
-
Guirassy helps Dortmund past Gladbach, putting top-four in sight16 minutes ago
-
Alexander-Arnold fires Liverpool to brink of title, Leicester relegated16 minutes ago
-
Birthday boy Zverev roars back to form with Munich win16 minutes ago
-
Trump admin draft order calls for drastic restructure of state department, Rubio calls it 'fake news ..36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table36 minutes ago
-
Alexander-Arnold lauds 'special' Liverpool moments36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Arsenal make Liverpool wait for title party, Chelsea beat Fulham3 hours ago