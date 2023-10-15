Open Menu

Pick-up Truck Injures Five Pedestrians In Sydney

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Five pedestrians were injured by a Ford Ranger driven by a 19-year-old man after the pick-up truck mounted the footpath in Burwood, a suburb in the Inner West of Sydney, police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Sunday.

The police said emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with a group of pedestrians on Burwood Road at about 12:25 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The police were informed that the pick-up truck crashed into a stationary Toyota Camry, mounted the footpath traveling a short distance, collided with five pedestrians, and then hit a parked and unattended Toyota Corolla.

The five pedestrians and two occupants of the Camry at the scene were taken to various hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ranger was arrested at the scene and taken to the police station to assist with inquiries.

