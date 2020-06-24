UrduPoint.com
Picket Staged In Northern Syria To Block Trucks Smuggling Wheat To Turkey - State Media

Wed 24th June 2020

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Residents of Syria's northern town of Tell Abiad, controlled by the Turkish military, have staged a picket to prevent trucks from smuggling Syrian wheat to Turkey, Syrian state-run television reported on Tuesday.

Footage broadcast by the tv channel features a group of civilians seeking to stop a column of trucks loaded with wheat at a border checkpoint in Tell Abiad.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly accused Ankara and pro-Turkish militants of stealing and destroying harvests in the northeastern province of Al Hasakah.

Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Tuesday that setting fire to wheat fields and other grain crops, practiced by pro-Turkish militants and US-allied forces, is part of pressure on Syrian people under the Caesar Act. The US legislation, according to the minister, aims to destabilize the situation in Syria and create the ground for the recurrence of terror, like it was in 2011.

