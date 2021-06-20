Pickup Truck Driver Shot by Police After He Plows Into Cyclists in Arizona - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) At least six people were injured when a pickup truck hit cyclists participating in a bicycle race in the city of Show Low, Arizona, local emergency authorities said.

"At approximately 07:25 this morning [14:25 GMT] a black super duty Ford struck multiple bicyclists at the 1500 Block E Deuce of Clubs during the Bike The Bluff event. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the suspect which ultimately led to the suspect being shot," Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness said in a Saturday statement.

According to the emergency authorities, six people were injured: four of them are in critical condition at Summit Healthcare, while two others are in critical but stable condition.

"Suspect is a 35 year old Caucasian male in critical but stable condition," the Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness said.

Meanwhile, the Show Low Police Department said on Twitter that the cyclist incident resulted in "multiple injuries."

The police are conducting an investigation along with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.