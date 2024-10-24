Open Menu

Picky Protection Rules Hamper Swiss Mushrooming Craze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze

Les Mosses, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) After suffocating Covid-19 restrictions, many embraced the call of the wild and the joys of foraging, but tightening Swiss biodiversity protection measures are infuriating growing hordes of mushroom-picking enthusiasts.

The pandemic times "made people return to the forest", said Jean-Michel Froidevaux, chairman of the Swiss Association of Official Mushroom Control Bodies, which regularly organises training sessions for mushroom hunters and checks whether their foraged mushrooms are safe to eat.

"When you walk in the forest, there's not much to do apart from look around -- and then when you look down, you spot mushrooms."

During training courses and picked mushroom checking sessions, "we saw loads of people who knew nothing about them", he told AFP, during a five-day workshop in Leysin, high up in the Alps.

Faced with surging interest, the association has opened additional courses.

"Since 2020, it has exploded. We hardly have enough trainers," said mushroom inspector Frederique Clerc, as she accompanied a dozen rain-soaked mushroom-lovers, or mycophiles, near Les Mosses, a village high in the mountain pastures near Montreux.

Jean-Paul Landraud, a retired pharmacist attending training courses with his wife, said interest in mushroom foraging was booming.

"I came before Covid and there were a few dozen of us. Now there are 120," he said.

"It has become popular: everyone goes mushroom picking."

