Open Menu

Picky Protection Rules Hamper Swiss Mushrooming Craze

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze

After suffocating Covid-19 restrictions, many embraced the call of the wild and the joys of foraging, but tightening Swiss biodiversity protection measures are infuriating growing hordes of mushroom-picking enthusiasts

Les Mosses, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) After suffocating Covid-19 restrictions, many embraced the call of the wild and the joys of foraging, but tightening Swiss biodiversity protection measures are infuriating growing hordes of mushroom-picking enthusiasts.

The pandemic times "made people return to the forest", said Jean-Michel Froidevaux, chairman of the Swiss Association of Official Mushroom Control Bodies, which regularly organises training sessions for mushroom hunters and checks whether their foraged mushrooms are safe to eat.

"When you walk in the forest, there's not much to do apart from look around -- and then when you look down, you spot mushrooms."

During training courses and picked mushroom checking sessions, "we saw loads of people who knew nothing about them", he told AFP, during a five-day workshop in Leysin, high up in the Alps.

Faced with surging interest, the association has opened additional courses.

"Since 2020, it has exploded. We hardly have enough trainers," said mushroom inspector Frederique Clerc, as she accompanied a dozen rain-soaked mushroom-lovers, or mycophiles, near Les Mosses, a village high in the mountain pastures near Montreux.

Jean-Paul Landraud, a retired pharmacist attending training courses with his wife, said interest in mushroom foraging was booming.

"I came before Covid and there were a few dozen of us. Now there are 120," he said.

"It has become popular: everyone goes mushroom picking."

Related Topics

Wife 2020 From Loads Limited

Recent Stories

LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi ..

LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money launde ..

3 minutes ago
 Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights ..

Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize

1 minute ago
 Mozambique's ruling party candidate Chapo elected ..

Mozambique's ruling party candidate Chapo elected president

1 minute ago
 Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Isr ..

Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school

1 minute ago
 FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system ..

FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system efficiency

1 minute ago
 Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

43 minutes ago
DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children ..

DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio

32 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoner ..

KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare

32 minutes ago
 Man killed over old enmity

Man killed over old enmity

32 minutes ago
 Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group ..

Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says

34 minutes ago
 Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

34 minutes ago
 Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World