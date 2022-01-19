PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

A one-day conference on "Transformation of Street Vending in Islamabad & Lessons for Urban Pakistan" is scheduled to be held here on Thursday with an objective to highlight various aspects of street vending

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A one-day conference on "Transformation of Street Vending in Islamabad & Lessons for Urban Pakistan" is scheduled to be held here on Thursday with an objective to highlight various aspects of street vending.

The conference has been organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), according to press statement issued by the institute.

Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr Nadeem ul Haque would moderate the sessions while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar would be the chief guest of the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat who is also Administrator of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) is scheduled to talk on Municipality as Purveyor of Street Livelihood" while CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed would educate the participants on "Islamabad � Moving from Administrative to Economic Outlook".

Zia Banday, Senior Fellow, PIDE & Focal Person, Ehsaas Rehribaan Programme is scheduled to give presentation on 'Story of Ehsaas Rehribaan Programme � Policy Interventions & Lessons for Future', the statement added.