Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pierre Trudeau Foundation CEO, Board Members Resign Over China-Linked Donation- Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Pierre Trudeau Foundation CEO, Board Members Resign Over China-Linked Donation- Statement

The CEO and Board of Directors of the Pierre Trudeau Foundation have resigned over a 2016 China-linked C$200.000 donation, which has come under scrutiny as Canada digs into allegations of Chinese interference in past elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The CEO and board of Directors of the Pierre Trudeau Foundation have resigned over a 2016 China-linked C$200.000 donation, which has come under scrutiny as Canada digs into allegations of Chinese interference in past elections.

"The circumstances created by the politicization of the Foundation have made it impossible to continue with the status quo, and the volunteer Board of Directors has resigned, as has the President and CEO," a statement from the foundation reads.

According to the statement, the Foundation took the decision after considering the "great deal of pressure" endured by the management, staff, and the community ever since the donation was revealed.

Pending a renewal of the Board of Directors, the departing members have agreed to act on an interim basis to ensure the Foundation meets its obligations, the statement continued.

Founded in 2002, the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, regarded as an independent, non-partisan organization, has been involved in a few controversies ever since the media began addressing the alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 Federal elections.

Civil society and opposition parties have also questioned the appointment of former Governor General David Johnston as Special Rapporteur charged with studying the extent of foreign interference in Canada, due to his membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation, and close links to the Trudeau family.

Related Topics

Governor China Canada David Pierre Justin Trudeau 2016 2019 Family Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Power supply situation will far better this year: ..

Power supply situation will far better this year: Dastgir

9 minutes ago
 Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament ..

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament’s joint session

12 minutes ago
 French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in ..

French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in Nurseries - Inspectorate

1 minute ago
 French Cut Supermarket Purchases by 5% in January- ..

French Cut Supermarket Purchases by 5% in January-March 2023 - Survey

2 minutes ago
 Pak Embassy in Niger holds grand collective Iftar

Pak Embassy in Niger holds grand collective Iftar

1 minute ago
 Hunter Biden Partners Visited White House 80 Times ..

Hunter Biden Partners Visited White House 80 Times While Joe Biden Served as VP ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.