MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Dutch painter Piet Mondrian's famous abstract work, Composition II has been sold for a record $51 million in New York, elite auction house Sotheby's said on Tuesday.

"The iconic 'Composition No. II' by Piet Mondrian has set the artist's new record, achieving an astounding $51 million," Sotheby's said on Twitter.

According to US broadcaster CNN, Mondrian's Composition No. II, created in 1930, has been advertised as one of "the most significant" artworks by the painter ever to appear on the collectors' market.

The price the painting fetched has become a record for the works of the Dutch artist.

"The opportunity to acquire a painting of this quality is truly a once-in-a-generation occurrence," Julian Dawes, Sotheby's head of impressionist and modern art for the Americas, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The painting has been sold to a collector from Asia, but the name of the new owner has not been disclosed, CNN specified.