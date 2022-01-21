UrduPoint.com

Pietro Labriola Named CEO Of Telecom Italia: Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: source

Italy's largest telecommunications operator, Telecom Italia (TIM), has named Pietro Labriola its new chief executive, a source close to the matter told AFP Friday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Italy's largest telecommunications operator, Telecom Italia (TIM), has named Pietro Labriola its new chief executive, a source close to the matter told AFP Friday.

The company is currently the target of a nearly 11-billion-euro buyout offer from US private equity firm KKR.

Labriola, 54, has been serving in the role of general manger since the resignation of former CEO Luigi Gubitosi in November.

Gubitosi stepped down amid increasing pressure on TIM's top management from shareholders, including France's Vivendi, over disappointing company results and flagging shares.

In November, New York-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts presented a "friendly" public tender offer for the entire share capital of TIM, valuing the Italian operator at around 10.

8 billion Euros.

KKR is still awaiting a response from TIM to its request to conduct due diligence on the company's finances.

On Tuesday, Labriola outlined a strategic plan for 2022-2024 to TIM's board, which -- as an alternative to the KKR offer -- envisions separating the company's fixed network operations from its services businesses.

A telecoms veteran, Labriola served since 2019 as the head of TIM's Brazilian business.

He will be TIM's sixth CEO in a decade.

Related Topics

Business France Company November 2019 From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

South Africa clinch series against India

South Africa clinch series against India

3 minutes ago
 Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intentio ..

Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intention to Visit Japan This Spring - ..

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Socialists Call for Deescalation of Tensio ..

Spanish Socialists Call for Deescalation of Tensions in Ukraine, 'Proportionate' ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's economic growth rate increasing: Asad

Pakistan's economic growth rate increasing: Asad

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price ..

Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price matter to ministry

6 minutes ago
 Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand De ..

Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand Defense, Space Cooperation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.