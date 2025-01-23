Open Menu

PIF, Elm Sign Agreement For Elm To Acquire Thiqah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM

PIF, Elm sign agreement for Elm to acquire Thiqah

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Elm, a leading digital solutions company, on Thursday signed a share sale and purchase agreement for Elm to acquire Thiqah Business Services Company – a firm specializing in smart technology solutions for business services – in a deal valued at $907 million (SAR3.4 billion).

Completion is expected once regulatory approvals are obtained and certain conditions are satisfied under the agreement.

According to a PIF press release, the transaction will further support a thriving local information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem and contribute to PIF’s strategy which aligns with the Vision 2030 aim of using digital transformation to create the high-skills jobs of the future and further grow the Saudi economy. The deal will enhance the growth of the ICT sector, drive innovation, and localize technologies and knowledge by strengthening Elm to lead the sector at the national level, maximizing the value chain by providing a wide range of ICT products, services and devices.

The ICT sector, said the release, is among PIF’s strategic priority investment sectors, being a key enabler of other key sectors, including entertainment, financial services, healthcare, transport and logistics, and utilities and renewables.

Head of Technology and Media, MENA Investments, at PIF Shahd Attar said: “PIF is committed to enabling the creation of national champions which contribute to driving the development and growth of the Saudi economy. PIF’s sale of Thiqah to Elm will contribute to enhancing the vital role of the ICT sector and will strengthen efforts to localize technology and drive innovation.”

CEO of Elm Mohammad Abdulaziz Alomair said: “This is an important transaction for Elm, as it enhances integration, rationalizes spending, increases profitability, and provides qualitative advantages for both parties and the market. The combined integrated entity will be better able to create advanced national smart services to serve market requirements and clients’ needs. It will also contribute to facilitating innovative operations and capabilities to develop products in the business field with cost advantages while achieving economies of scale.”

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

14 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

14 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

14 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

14 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

14 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

14 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

14 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

14 hours ago

More Stories From World