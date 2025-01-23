PIF, Elm sign agreement for Elm to acquire Thiqah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Elm, a leading digital solutions company, on Thursday signed a share sale and purchase agreement for Elm to acquire Thiqah Business Services Company – a firm specializing in smart technology solutions for business services – in a deal valued at $907 million (SAR3.4 billion).

Completion is expected once regulatory approvals are obtained and certain conditions are satisfied under the agreement.

According to a PIF press release, the transaction will further support a thriving local information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem and contribute to PIF’s strategy which aligns with the Vision 2030 aim of using digital transformation to create the high-skills jobs of the future and further grow the Saudi economy. The deal will enhance the growth of the ICT sector, drive innovation, and localize technologies and knowledge by strengthening Elm to lead the sector at the national level, maximizing the value chain by providing a wide range of ICT products, services and devices.

The ICT sector, said the release, is among PIF’s strategic priority investment sectors, being a key enabler of other key sectors, including entertainment, financial services, healthcare, transport and logistics, and utilities and renewables.

Head of Technology and Media, MENA Investments, at PIF Shahd Attar said: “PIF is committed to enabling the creation of national champions which contribute to driving the development and growth of the Saudi economy. PIF’s sale of Thiqah to Elm will contribute to enhancing the vital role of the ICT sector and will strengthen efforts to localize technology and drive innovation.”

CEO of Elm Mohammad Abdulaziz Alomair said: “This is an important transaction for Elm, as it enhances integration, rationalizes spending, increases profitability, and provides qualitative advantages for both parties and the market. The combined integrated entity will be better able to create advanced national smart services to serve market requirements and clients’ needs. It will also contribute to facilitating innovative operations and capabilities to develop products in the business field with cost advantages while achieving economies of scale.”