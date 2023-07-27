Open Menu

PIF, OIA Sign A MoU To Expand Investment In The Sultanate Of Oman

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 07:11 PM

PIF, OIA sign a MoU to expand investment in the Sultanate of Oman

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

The MoU is intended to expand cooperation and investment between the two entities, enabling new and promising investments in the Sultanate of Oman's (Oman) rapidly growing economy.

The MoU provides benefits and incentives for PIF and its portfolio companies, which intend to unlock investment opportunities in Oman. The MoU also represents a significant milestone in PIF's and OIA's strategic partnership as it aims to expand PIF's portfolio in Oman, building on the recent establishment of the Saudi Omani Investment Company (SOIC), a PIF-wholly owned company, which intends to invest up to USD5 billion in promising sectors in Oman.

SOIC recently closed its first investment in Oman as a 20% anchor investor in Abraj Energy Services' IPO and continues to seek other investment opportunities with OIA and its companies.

Through this MoU, PIF aims to streamline its investment activities in Oman across a wide range of asset classes and target industries. The OIA is expected to explore attractive investment opportunities for cooperation and partnership with PIF, in addition to providing all aspects of support required in the Omani market.

Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF Yazeed A. Al-Humied said: "This MoU is an important step in further strengthening the relationship between PIF and OIA to expand investment and cooperation in the fast-growing Omani economy. PIF aims to create long-term strategic partnerships in the region that support the creation of sustainable returns, deliver value to local economies, maximize PIF's assets, and diversify the Saudi Arabian economy in line with Vision 2030."Deputy President for Investment at OIA Mulhem Basheer Al Jarf said: "This MoU builds on our existing relationship with PIF and enables greater cooperation, driving economic diversification in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It aims to facilitate partnership opportunities for the private sector in both countries, in alignment with OIA's efforts to attract FDI to the Sultanate of Oman through Oman's 2040 vision."As a key government entity responsible for strategic investments, OIA plays a leading role in Oman's efforts to diversify the economy, foster sustainable development, and create a prosperous future for its people. By attracting capital, championing innovation, and implementing strategic initiatives, OIA plays an instrumental role in advancing Oman's economic growth, elevating its global competitiveness, and driving the nation toward a prosperous and resilient future.

Related Topics

Governor Company Oman Saudi Saudi Arabia Market All Government PICIC Investment Fund Billion

Recent Stories

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation ..

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI for its empl ..

1 second ago
 Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Aff ..

Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Affordable Smartphone for Tech-Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s hea ..

Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s health system: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

16 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding declaring Gil ..

Court issues written order regarding declaring Gill as absconder

16 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cr ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cricket team

13 minutes ago
Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance ..

Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance training

13 minutes ago
 Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Aust ..

Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2

13 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

13 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Econom ..

US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Economic Growth, Production Cuts

13 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

24 minutes ago
 Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Aramco for $10 Bln Greenfield Ref ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World