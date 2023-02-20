UrduPoint.com

PIFD, Cardiff Met Ink Declaration Of Understanding

February 20, 2023

PIFD, Cardiff Met ink Declaration of Understanding

Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) and Cardiff Metropolitan University have signed a Declaration of Understanding

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) and Cardiff Metropolitan University have signed a Declaration of Understanding.

Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor PIFD and Professor Cara Aitchison, President and Vice Chancellor, Cardiff Metropolitan University inked the declaration, according to PIFD spokesman here on Monday.

The scope of the declaration included research collaboration leading to joint projects and co-authored publications, staff exchange to enable co-operation in teaching, workshops and conferences, research enhancement, and access to facilities, student exchange to support the growth of intercultural competencies and soft skills amongst the student population of both parties, partnership opportunities for further capacity building initiatives and joint dual or split programmes (Undergraduate, Master, PhD and Distance Learning).

