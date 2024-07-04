Open Menu

Pilgrims Bid Farewell To Madinah By Buying Gifts, Souvenirs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah by buying gifts, souvenirs

The pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah after being blessed with the opportunity to perform Hajj and visit the Prophet's Mosque, where they prayed and visited many mosques and historical landmarks in Madinah

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah after being blessed with the opportunity to perform Hajj and visit the Prophet's Mosque, where they prayed and visited many mosques and historical landmarks in Madinah.

Most of the pilgrims conclude their spiritual journey by buying gifts and souvenirs to take back to their relatives and families in their home countries.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) documented scenes of pilgrims enthusiastically shopping for gifts before departing to their home countries.

These souvenirs serve as mementos of their spiritual journey and include items such as gold, dates, prayer beads, silver rings, and locally made products from Madinah, as well as Zamzam water bottles designated for air transport.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Visit Saudi Gold Silver Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribu ..

SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals

3 minutes ago
 Awareness raising moot on ECBC held

Awareness raising moot on ECBC held

24 seconds ago
 'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to r ..

'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round

26 seconds ago
 Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to g ..

Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus

27 seconds ago
 NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to ..

NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond

29 seconds ago
 Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collis ..

Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision

30 seconds ago
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Se ..

Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session

38 seconds ago
 RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanlines ..

RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains

39 seconds ago
 Minister of Communications and Information Technol ..

Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..

40 seconds ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted

Gang involved in street crimes busted

42 seconds ago
 Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex t ..

Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..

8 minutes ago
 Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effectiv ..

Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World