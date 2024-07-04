Pilgrims Bid Farewell To Madinah By Buying Gifts, Souvenirs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah after being blessed with the opportunity to perform Hajj and visit the Prophet's Mosque, where they prayed and visited many mosques and historical landmarks in Madinah
Most of the pilgrims conclude their spiritual journey by buying gifts and souvenirs to take back to their relatives and families in their home countries.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) documented scenes of pilgrims enthusiastically shopping for gifts before departing to their home countries.
These souvenirs serve as mementos of their spiritual journey and include items such as gold, dates, prayer beads, silver rings, and locally made products from Madinah, as well as Zamzam water bottles designated for air transport.
