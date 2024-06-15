Pilgrims Converge At Arafat For Central Rite Of Hajj
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ARFAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) As dawn broke today, the ninth of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims embarked on the pinnacle of their Hajj journey to the sacred grounds of Arafat.
Clad in ihram (Ahram) garments, their hearts filled with faith and reverence, they fervently prayed to Allah for forgiveness and mercy.
Pilgrims marched to Arafat under comprehensive security arrangements coordinated by personnel from various sectors.
These security personnel ensured the smooth flow of both vehicles and pedestrians by securing routes and implementing transportation and dispatching plans. They also provided guidance and ensured the safety of the pilgrims.
Government sectors are providing numerous services in the Arafat area, including medical, emergency, and food services, catering to the needs of pilgrims who have traveled from all corners of the world to fulfill the fifth pillar of islam.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the transition of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat witnessed a smooth flow of traffic, with pilgrims moving seamlessly.
Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the pilgrims will perform the Dhuhr and Asr prayers together at noon time in the Namira Mosque.
As the sun sets, they will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will perform the combined Maghrib and Isha prayer. They will then spend the night there until the dawn of the tenth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah. After praying Fajr, they will proceed to Mina to begin the stoning of the Jamarat ritual.
Recent Stories
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
More Stories From World
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal16 minutes ago
-
Namira Mosque ready to receive pilgrims on day of Arafah16 minutes ago
-
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in hajj climax16 minutes ago
-
Golf: US Open scores1 hour ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal1 hour ago
-
Chinese Premier Li launches trade-friendly Australia visit1 hour ago
-
SCO Day Reception held in Beijing1 hour ago
-
Chiefs upset Hurricanes in Super Rugby semi-final2 hours ago
-
England out to dispel Euro 2024 doubts against Serbia2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: South Africa's great mediator secures second term3 hours ago
-
Germany hammer 10-man Scotland to launch Euro 20243 hours ago
-
Trump turns 78 - and age is increasingly an issue3 hours ago