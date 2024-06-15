Pilgrims converge at Arafat for central rite of Hajj

ARFAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) As dawn broke today, the ninth of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims embarked on the pinnacle of their Hajj journey to the sacred grounds of Arafat.

Clad in ihram (Ahram) garments, their hearts filled with faith and reverence, they fervently prayed to Allah for forgiveness and mercy.

Pilgrims marched to Arafat under comprehensive security arrangements coordinated by personnel from various sectors.

These security personnel ensured the smooth flow of both vehicles and pedestrians by securing routes and implementing transportation and dispatching plans. They also provided guidance and ensured the safety of the pilgrims.

Government sectors are providing numerous services in the Arafat area, including medical, emergency, and food services, catering to the needs of pilgrims who have traveled from all corners of the world to fulfill the fifth pillar of islam.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the transition of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat witnessed a smooth flow of traffic, with pilgrims moving seamlessly.

Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the pilgrims will perform the Dhuhr and Asr prayers together at noon time in the Namira Mosque.

As the sun sets, they will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will perform the combined Maghrib and Isha prayer. They will then spend the night there until the dawn of the tenth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah. After praying Fajr, they will proceed to Mina to begin the stoning of the Jamarat ritual.