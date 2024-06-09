Open Menu

Pilgrims Laud Saudi Leadership's Support For Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj under the Guests of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah and

Visit hailed the generous gesture as proof of the special care and attention the Kingdom’s leadership pays to islam and Muslims.

Islamic Society of Vietnam secretary-general Mustapha Yousef praised the great services the Kingdom provides to pilgrims, not only at holy sites but in Makkah, Madinah and in all roads pilgrims take. He said the Kingdom’s generosity has always removed all obstacles and ensured pilgrims a smooth Hajj.

Hajji Murad from Uzbekistan extended his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his efforts to unify Muslims and serve their causes.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance for implementing humanitarian initiatives.

Abdulwali Abdulbaqi, a pilgrim who works as reporter for Uzbekistan national tv, expressed his gratitude for being able to perform this year’s Hajj under the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program, thanking the Kingdom’s leadership for the service to Islam and Muslims and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the generous hospitality they receive.

