Pilgrims & Visitors To Madinah Unite To Plant 300 Trees Next To The Prophet's Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pilgrims & visitors to Madinah unite to plant 300 trees next to the Prophet's Mosque

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Municipality of Madinah Region has implemented a voluntary initiative to plant more than 300 trees in the central area next to the Prophet's Mosque.

Pilgrims and visitors to Madinah took part in the initiative, which aims to raise environmental awareness, promote community engagement and volunteerism, and help protect the environment.

According to the municipality, the Catharanthus plant was selected for planting due to its environmental benefits and compatibility with the region's climate. Its ability to enhance the aesthetics of the surroundings will create a more pleasant and serene environment for both residents and visitors.

The municipality underlined its commitment to increasing greenery, promoting environmental sustainability, and improving the urban landscape in the region. It also emphasized the vital role of community participation in these endeavors.

