Pilgrims & Visitors To Madinah Unite To Plant 300 Trees Next To The Prophet's Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Municipality of Madinah Region has implemented a voluntary initiative to plant more than 300 trees in the central area next to the Prophet's Mosque.
Pilgrims and visitors to Madinah took part in the initiative, which aims to raise environmental awareness, promote community engagement and volunteerism, and help protect the environment.
According to the municipality, the Catharanthus plant was selected for planting due to its environmental benefits and compatibility with the region's climate. Its ability to enhance the aesthetics of the surroundings will create a more pleasant and serene environment for both residents and visitors.
The municipality underlined its commitment to increasing greenery, promoting environmental sustainability, and improving the urban landscape in the region. It also emphasized the vital role of community participation in these endeavors.
Recent Stories
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief launches volunteer program for psychological support for earthquake-affected communities in ..23 minutes ago
-
Voting begins in Britain's general election32 minutes ago
-
Zambia seeks to strengthen ties with Croatia32 minutes ago
-
Indian preacher not hiding after stampede, lawyer says33 minutes ago
-
Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls42 minutes ago
-
One crazy week: Biden debate fallout upends White House race42 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi lauds socioeconomic achievements by Xizang, China1 hour ago
-
KP Governor stresses on establishment of joint football academies of Pakistan-Tajikistan1 hour ago
-
Music festivals seek greener footprint1 hour ago
-
Hurricane Beryl churns towards Mexico after hammering Jamaica1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares close at new all-time high1 hour ago
-
Moscow court rules to keep French researcher Laurent Vinatier in jail1 hour ago