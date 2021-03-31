UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Produced In Brazil - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pilot Batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Brazil - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Brazil's Bthek Biotecnologia company has produced a pilot batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which will be now sent to Moscow for certification, the Russian embassy in Brazil said.

"On March 30, Russian Ambassador Alexey Labetskiy visited Bthek Biotecnologia, where a pilot batch of Sputnik V vaccine components has just been manufactured and will be sent to Moscow for certification and verification, including at the Gamaleya Institute," the embassy wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday.

Bthek Biotecnologia is part of Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company ” the Brazilian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund that is behind Sputnik V exports.

Uniao Quimica started the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in January.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) refused to grant Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of the Russian vaccine in January. In February, after Anvisa approved a new protocol that simplifies the issuance of authorization for the emergency use of drugs tested abroad, the drug maker resubmitted the application jointly with the RDIF.

Brazil has so far greenlighted three coronavirus vaccines ” those developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Drugs Facebook Company Brazil January February March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

11 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

10 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

10 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.