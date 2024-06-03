Open Menu

Pilot Dies After Planes Collide At Portugal Air Show

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Pilot dies after planes collide at Portugal air show

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) One pilot was killed and another injured after two small planes collided midair during an air show performance in southern Portugal on Sunday, the air force said.

"The air force regrets to announce that at 4:05 pm (1505 GMT), at the Beja Air Show, two planes were the victim of an accident during an aerial demonstration" involving six aircraft, it said in a short statement.

A Spanish national died, it added. An air force spokeswoman told AFP the victim was the pilot of one of the aircraft involved in the collision.

Another pilot with Portuguese nationality was lightly injured and received emergency treatment before being rushed to Beja hospital, the air force said.

Portugal's Defence Minister Nuno Melo called it a "tragic accident" and told reporters an investigation would be opened "to determine the exact cause" of the collision.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said: "It was meant to be a moment of leisure and shared enjoyment. It turned into a moment of pain."

The air force said the six aircraft belonged to an aerobatic group made of up Spanish and Portuguese pilots named the "Yak stars".

The planes that collided were Yakovlev Yak-52, a Soviet-designed aerobatic training model.

A video filmed by a spectator and posted on social media showed a formation of six planes in flight, with one of them ascending, apparently touching one of the others and then crashing to the ground in a cloud of smoke.

One plane crashed outside the airbase's grounds and the second involved in the accident managed to land on the airport tarmac, with no victims among the spectators, the air force said.

According to the Beja Air Show's website, the "Yak Stars" were participating with around 30 other European aerobatic groups. Organisers billed them as southern Europe's largest civil aerobatics group.

The air force said organisers of the show at Beja airport had suspended the event, which began on Saturday.

The force expressed its "most sincere condolences" to the relatives of the pilot who died.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Defence Minister Europe Social Media Died Beja Melo Portugal Sunday Event Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

17 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

1 day ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

1 day ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

1 day ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

1 day ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

1 day ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

1 day ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

1 day ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

1 day ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

1 day ago

More Stories From World