Pilot dies after small plane crashes on Dutch highway

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A small plane crashed Wednesday on a highway in the Netherlands, killing the pilot and scattering debris across the double-lane road, Dutch emergency services said.

The accident happened at around 12:45 pm (1045 GMT) near the southern city of Breda, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) south of Rotterdam.

"A plane crashed on the A58 from Breda in the direction of Roosendaal," the Middle-West Brabant Safety Region said on its website.

"Unfortunately the pilot, the only person on board, died," it said, without disclosing the type of plane.

No other injuries were reported.