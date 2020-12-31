UrduPoint.com
Pilot Dies As Helicopter Crashes In Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:30 AM

Pilot Dies as Helicopter Crashes in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) A helicopter has crashed in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka leaving the pilot dead, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, the police of Shizuoka received information about the crashed helicopter in mountains near the city of Shimada, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The rescuers have found the heavily damaged helicopter and the body of the dead pilot.

The helicopter was reportedly heading from the prefecture of Mie for the city of Yokohama. The incident was reportedly caused by heavy wind.

