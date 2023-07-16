Pilot Dies as Plane Crashes During Air Show in Southeastern Finland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) A pilot died when his aerobatic airplane crashed into a forest near Sillanpaa airport during an air show in the Finnish city of Kouvola, Finnish media reported on Sunday.

The accident, according to a police report, occurred in southeastern Finland during an air show at the airport, Finnish broadcaster YLE said, adding that there was no immediate danger to the audience.

The police began investigating the crash, the report said.

Risto Jokinen, responsible for the show, told YLE that the event, attended by several hundred people, was canceled after the tragedy.