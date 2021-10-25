UrduPoint.com

Pilot Dies In Cargo Plane Crash In Indonesia's Eastern Papua Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Pilot Dies in Cargo Plane Crash in Indonesia's Eastern Papua Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The pilot died after a Smart Air cargo plane crashed in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua, the ANTARA news agency reported on Monday, citing the head of a local airport.

The incident took place on Monday morning near the Aminggaru Ilaga Airport in Puncak Regency, the news agency said, noting the plane did not manage to make a safe landing due to thick fog.

One of the pilots, Rahayu Kuntardi, was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The second pilot was also injured but survived. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance at a local medical facility.

The airport was temporarily closed following the incident.

