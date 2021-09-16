UrduPoint.com

Pilot Dies In Helicopter Crash In New Zealand - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

A pilot has died in a helicopter crash in New Zealand's southern region of Otago, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A pilot has died in a helicopter crash in New Zealand's southern region of Otago, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Thursday.

The helicopter was reported overdue at 5.30 a.m. local time (17:30 GMT on Wednesday) during a flight from Milton to Alexandra.

The Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson said that a rescue helicopter, sent from Dunedin, found the crash site two hours later, as quoted by the media outlet.�

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is probing the crash.

