Pilot Dies In Helicopter Crash In New Zealand - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A pilot has died in a helicopter crash in New Zealand's southern region of Otago, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Thursday.
The helicopter was reported overdue at 5.30 a.m. local time (17:30 GMT on Wednesday) during a flight from Milton to Alexandra.
The Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson said that a rescue helicopter, sent from Dunedin, found the crash site two hours later, as quoted by the media outlet.�
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is probing the crash.