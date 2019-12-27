UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Error Or Technical Malfunction Presumably Behind Almaty Plane Crash- Kazakh Official

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Pilot Error or Technical Malfunction Presumably Behind Almaty Plane Crash- Kazakh Official

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The crash of Bek Air airline's plane near the Kazakh city of Almaty was presumably caused either by technical malfunction or by a mistake of the pilot, and a special commission will reveal the final assessment later, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said on Friday.

The Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off, leaving 12 people killed. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry opened preliminary investigation into flight safety rules violation.

"The aircraft tail touched the strip twice during take-off. It was either a mistake of the pilot, or there was some technical reason behind this. A special technical expert panel will establish this in cooperation with the Interstate Aviation Committee," Sklyar told reporters.

Flight data recorders were found on the site of the crash and will be seized for investigation, Sklyar added.

According to the deputy prime minister, the pilot died during the crash, while the second pilot sustained serious injuries and is now in hospital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Died Almaty SITE From

Recent Stories

Russia to Soon Study Possibility of OPEC+ Withdraw ..

21 minutes ago

15 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kaza ..

21 minutes ago

India ejects second European 'for protesting'

21 minutes ago

Opposition seems confused: Leader Pakistan Tehreek ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over ..

21 minutes ago

TikTok girl Hareem Shah Threats to share videos of ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.