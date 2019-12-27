Pilot Error or Technical Malfunction Presumably Behind Almaty Plane Crash- Kazakh Official

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The crash of Bek Air airline's plane near the Kazakh city of Almaty was presumably caused either by technical malfunction or by a mistake of the pilot, and a special commission will reveal the final assessment later, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said on Friday.

The Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off, leaving 12 people killed. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry opened preliminary investigation into flight safety rules violation.

"The aircraft tail touched the strip twice during take-off. It was either a mistake of the pilot, or there was some technical reason behind this. A special technical expert panel will establish this in cooperation with the Interstate Aviation Committee," Sklyar told reporters.

Flight data recorders were found on the site of the crash and will be seized for investigation, Sklyar added.

According to the deputy prime minister, the pilot died during the crash, while the second pilot sustained serious injuries and is now in hospital.