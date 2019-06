(@FahadShabbir)

One of the pilots was found alive at the site of the crash of two military aircraft in Germany, the n-tv news channel reported citing a statement by the German Defense Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) One of the pilots was found alive at the site of the crash of two military aircraft in Germany , the n-tv news channel reported citing a statement by the German Defense Ministry.

The search for the second pilot continues.

Earlier, the Die Welt newspaper reported that two Eurofighter aircraft collided in the air in northern Germany.