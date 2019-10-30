UrduPoint.com
Pilot Ignored Fuel Warnings Before Scotland Chopper Crash: Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:42 PM

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a packed Scottish pub, killing 10 people, "took a chance" by ignoring five low fuel warnings, an inquiry found on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a packed Scottish pub, killing 10 people, "took a chance" by ignoring five low fuel warnings, an inquiry found on Wednesday.

David Traill, two fellow crew members and seven pub customers died when the Police Scotland aircraft fell on to the roof of a Glasgow bar in November 2013.

Craig Turnbull, who was leading the fatal accident inquiry, said there was "no doubt" that the Eurocopter EC135's engines both "flamed out" as the fuel supply tank ran empty.

Traill's failure to heed the normal procedures for low fuel warnings and to switch on at least one of the aircraft's two fuel transfer pump switches caused the accident, he concluded.

"Traill took a chance that the low fuel warnings he received were erroneous," he said.

"That was a conscious decision on his part. It was a decision that had fatal consequences for 10 people."The pumps supply fuel from the main tank to the helicopter's twin engines.

The helicopter crashed onto the flat roof of the single-storey pub as a band was playing to around 100 people.

