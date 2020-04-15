UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot In Command To Go On Trial Over SSJ Fire In Moscow Airport In 2019 - Investigators

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

Pilot in Command to Go on Trial Over SSJ Fire in Moscow Airport in 2019 - Investigators

Only the pilot in command will go on trial over a fire on the Superjet plane in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport last year, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Only the pilot in command will go on trial over a fire on the Superjet plane in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport last year, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Aeroflot airline en route from Moscow to Murmansk returned to Sheremetyevo airport after 28 minutes in flight and made a rough emergency landing. Its landing gear broke down and the engines caught fire. According to the meteorological service, there was a thunderstorm that day. Out of 78 people on board, 41 died. Thirty-three passengers and four out of five crew members survived.

According to the investigators, the pilot in command, Denis Yevdokimov, was responsible for the rough landing of the plane. Yevdokimov then made mistakes piloting the aircraft, which led to it breaking and catching fire.

Flight dispatchers and rescue services "had now way of making any impact on the tragedy," the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Peternko, told reporters.

Black box data suggests that the aircraft responded to the actions of the pilots as expected, which disproves the version of a potential technical malfunction, Petrenko added

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Died Murmansk From Airport

Recent Stories

Kremlin on US Suspension of WHO Funding: G20 Suppo ..

2 minutes ago

Oil price strikes 2002 low, as demand set to crash ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Chiefs Discuss Moscow's ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll reaches to 113 due to Coronavirus in Pa ..

11 minutes ago

BCG's Effect Against COVID-19 Worth Testing as Sit ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes Special IDs in Moscow to Be Effectiv ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.