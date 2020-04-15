Pilot in Command to Go on Trial Over SSJ Fire in Moscow Airport in 2019 - Investigators

Only the pilot in command will go on trial over a fire on the Superjet plane in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport last year, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Only the pilot in command will go on trial over a fire on the Superjet plane in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport last year, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Aeroflot airline en route from Moscow to Murmansk returned to Sheremetyevo airport after 28 minutes in flight and made a rough emergency landing. Its landing gear broke down and the engines caught fire. According to the meteorological service, there was a thunderstorm that day. Out of 78 people on board, 41 died. Thirty-three passengers and four out of five crew members survived.

According to the investigators, the pilot in command, Denis Yevdokimov, was responsible for the rough landing of the plane. Yevdokimov then made mistakes piloting the aircraft, which led to it breaking and catching fire.

Flight dispatchers and rescue services "had now way of making any impact on the tragedy," the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Peternko, told reporters.

Black box data suggests that the aircraft responded to the actions of the pilots as expected, which disproves the version of a potential technical malfunction, Petrenko added