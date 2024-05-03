(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) -- A pilot was injured Friday after a private helicopter he was flying crashed in India's western state of Maharashtra, police said.

The helicopter crashed while attempting to land at a makeshift landing strip in Mahad of Raigad district, about 170 km south of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

According to officials, the chopper was scheduled to pick up Sushma Andhare, a leader of the Shiv Sena political party, for a public rally in connection with the ongoing general elections in the South Asian country.