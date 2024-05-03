Open Menu

Pilot Injured As Helicopter Crashes In India's Maharashtra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Pilot injured as helicopter crashes in India's Maharashtra

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) -- A pilot was injured Friday after a private helicopter he was flying crashed in India's western state of Maharashtra, police said.

The helicopter crashed while attempting to land at a makeshift landing strip in Mahad of Raigad district, about 170 km south of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

According to officials, the chopper was scheduled to pick up Sushma Andhare, a leader of the Shiv Sena political party, for a public rally in connection with the ongoing general elections in the South Asian country.

Related Topics

India Injured Mumbai Police Asia

Recent Stories

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

1 hour ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

15 hours ago
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

15 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

15 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

15 hours ago
 10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

15 hours ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

15 hours ago

More Stories From World