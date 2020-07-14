UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Injured As US Air Force F-16 Jet Crash Lands In New Mexico - Military Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The US air force F-16 Viper fighter jet has crash landed at the Holloman Air Force Base in the state of New Mexico, with the pilot having safely ejected, the 49th Wing military unit said.

"A USAF F-16 Viper from the 49 WG crashed during landing at Holloman AFB at approximately 1800 MDT [00:00 GMT] today.

The sole pilot on board successfully ejected and is currently being treated for minor injuries," the unit wrote on Twitter.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

More Stories From World

